March 11, 1943 – July 8, 2020

James Martin Dishman, 77, a native and resident of Houma, LA, died peacefully in his home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Catherine Verret Dishman; children, Jamie Trevathan (Jesse), Martin “Marty” Dishman (Jayne), Richard “Ricky” Dishman, Dr. Natalie Dishman (Barry Bolner), William “Billy” Dishman (Jaime); 16 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert Dishman, Jerry Dishman, Mary Gilles, Margaret Lapeyrouse, Susan Dishman, Elaine Dishman.

He is preceded in death by son, Jeffrey Dishman; grandson, Nicklaus Bolner; parents, John Dishman, Sr. and Annie Laura Fabregas Dishman; in-laws, Decatur Verret and Lucille Vice Verret; siblings, Elsie D. Falgout, Annie Laura D. Boudreaux, John “Sonny” Dishman, Jr., David Dishman, Leon Dishman.

He enjoyed traveling, gardening, woodworking, spending time with family, and playing cards with friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has regretfully suspended plans for a memorial service at this time.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) is in charge of the arrangements.