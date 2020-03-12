Janine “GiGi” Legendre Bonvillain, 60, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 9:55 AM. Born, January 14, 1960 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 8:00 AM until service time at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband Ricky Bonvillain; son, Tommy Bonvillain; granddaughter, Frances Marie LeBlanc and son in law, Jordan LeBlanc; mother, Irene Legendre; sisters, Leslie (Dan) Mills, Joanie Legendre and brother, Jack (Heidi) Legendre.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Lesley Bonvillain LeBlanc and father, John Legendre.

GiGi taught 1st and 2nd grade for 32 years at Coteau – Bayou Blue Elementary School and continued teaching after her retirement at The Little School.

She was a devout Catholic who volunteered at the Christ the Redeemer Adoration Chapel and the Good Samaritan Food Bank and was also a member of the Cenacle Group who met weekly for rosaries.

She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Frances. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations may be made in GiGi’s name to the Good Samaritan Food Bank, 100 Birch St., Thibodaux, LA 70301.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.