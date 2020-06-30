June 26, 2020 – June 26, 2020

Janson Anthony Belanger, beloved son of Jason Belanger and Kayla Gros, was born sleeping on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center.

Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (Westpark) in Gray, LA. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10:00 am to the funeral service at 11:00 am.

He is survived by his siblings, Tayler Belanger, Jayce Belanger, McKenzie Holland; maternal grandparents, Amanda Rivere and Eugene LaCoste; maternal great-grandparents, Nitty and Nancy Aucoin; maternal great-great-grandparents, William and Enola Aucoin; paternal grandparents, Ray and Robbie Belanger; paternal great-grandmother, Therecia Belanger; aunts/uncles, Jake and Tiffany Belanger, Donovan and Shaylin LaCoste, Drake LaCoste, Jamie and Tony Freia, Matti Rivere, Marki Rivere; godparents, Jude Adams, Marki Rivere, Kayla Adams; 1st cousins, Seth, Alex, and Owen Belanger, Drayden, Brayleigh, and Charlotte LaCoste, Jillian and Luke Freia.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Ray and Dorina Pitre, Hubert Belanger; great-grandparents, Mary and Jerry LaCoste; great-great grandmother, Denise Blanchard Gros.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) is in charge of the arrangements.