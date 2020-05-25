Jerald “The King” Chauvin

February 2, 1952 – May 18, 2020

Jerald Chauvin passed away on Monday May 18, 2020. He was a native and long-time resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a memorial for Jerald Chauvin at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday May 29, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M.

Jerald is survived by his wife Martha Chauvin; daughters, Michelle and husband Alex Sangster, Chantell Coffman; son, Ronnie Chauvin; grandchildren, William, Ava, Dallas, Alex Jr.(BooBoo), and a baby girl on the way; brothers, Harold Chauvin, Raymond Chauvin, Ernest Boudreaux; sisters, Betty Perez and Barbara Wroblewski.

Jerald is preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Marguerite Chauvin; son, Christopher.

Jerald was a loving father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He was a hardworking man and a perfectionist in all aspects of his life. He was a true Cajun and enjoyed fishing and being on the water. He loved watching football and pulling for his favorite teams, The Saints and LSU. He enjoyed cooking and barbequing for his family and spoiling his dog Who Dat. Jerald will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

