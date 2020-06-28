Jerelyn Richard

January 14, 1936 – June 27, 2020

Jerelyn Fitzgerald Richard went to be with the Lord and her daughter Renee the morning of June 27, 2020. Jere, Mom, MeMaw Jere, Artist, Friend . . . remained active in serving the Lord until her last breath. Daily conversations with her husband of 60 years, Tom Richard, her beloved children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and foster children were always loving and punctuated with a reminder of how we ‘should’ be doing something ‘more’. What echoed in her comments were the calls toward serving others. Jere spent her life engaged in family activities, advocating for the needy, actively promoting arts in the community, and pursuing a life with Christ through worshipping, teaching, and studying the word of the Lord. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Houma for 61 years. Always yearning to do more, Jere was and continues to be an inspiration to family and community.

Born in Homer, LA, raised in Baton Rouge, LA, and a 61 year resident of Houma, LA, Jere is survived by her husband, Thomas Richard DVM, her children Lia Black & husband Terry Black, Allison LaCour & husband Edward LaCour, Thomas (Tinker) Richard, Jr. & wife Beth Richard, and Dale Richard & wife Kim Richard, fourteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and her sisters Ellen Roberts and Alee Magee. Jere is preceded in death by her parents, Archie Dale Fitzgerald and Evelyn Webb Fitzgerald, and her daughter Renee Richard.

Family and friend are invited to visitation at First Baptist Church of Houma, located at 4863 West Park Avenue; beginning at 9:00 a.m. until service time Wednesday July 1, 2020. Funeral Services will begin with a Celebration of her life at First Baptist Church of Houma starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; the family request mask to be worn to all services.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to First Baptist Church of Houma, Terrebonne Association of Retarded Citizens, or Terrebonne Fine Art Guild.