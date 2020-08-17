Jerry Mason

April 3, 1949 – August 15, 2020

Jerry L. Mason, age 71, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Jerry was a native of Mansfield, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Burma Buquet Mason; sons, Robert Mason and wife Cassie and her children Jayden and Hailey, Steven and Kristy Mason, Marty Mason; granddaughters, Alexis Mason, Jewel Mason, Ava Mason; siblings, Tommy Mason and Dixie Callender.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Mustin Mason; Infant, Robert Gene Mason. Jerry is also preceded in death by his father and mother in law, John Pierre Buquet, Sr. and Annette Carrere Buquet.

Jerry was a loving, kind, generous, man who loved his family dearly and adored his granddaughters. He loved family gatherings, hunting, fishing, cooking, and grilling. Anyone who knew Jerry, knew he loved to have a great time and cherished his sister in laws. Not only he was a great provider, he loved history and an avid Genealogist. He retired as a Production Operator in the Oilfield. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. Jerry leaves a legacy behind and now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

