Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Jerry Mason

by
Obituary

April 3, 1949 – August 15, 2020

 

Jerry L. Mason, age 71, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Jerry was a native of Mansfield, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Burma Buquet Mason; sons, Robert Mason and wife Cassie and her children Jayden and Hailey, Steven and Kristy Mason, Marty Mason; granddaughters, Alexis Mason, Jewel Mason, Ava Mason; siblings, Tommy Mason and Dixie Callender.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Mustin Mason; Infant, Robert Gene Mason. Jerry is also preceded in death by his father and mother in law, John Pierre Buquet, Sr. and Annette Carrere Buquet.



Jerry was a loving, kind, generous, man who loved his family dearly and adored his granddaughters. He loved family gatherings, hunting, fishing, cooking, and grilling. Anyone who knew Jerry, knew he loved to have a great time and cherished his sister in laws. Not only he was a great provider, he loved history and an avid Genealogist. He retired as a Production Operator in the Oilfield. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. Jerry leaves a legacy behind and now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jerry Mason.

by
Obituary

by
Obituary

by
Obituary