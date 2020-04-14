Joan Medine

December 12, 1932 – April 12, 2020

Joan Vivian Bonin Medine, 87, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 9:30 AM. Born December 12, 1932 she was a native of Donaldsonville and resident of Gonzales.

A private graveside service will be held for immediate family at Oak Lane Memorial Park Cemetery in Prairieville.

She is survived by her sons, Allen David Medine (Tammy), Keith Medine (Roxanne), Scott Medine; daughters, Deborah Medine, Ramona Shaffer (John); grandchildren, James Russo, Aiyana Cotton, Lettitia Gonzalez, Meagan Allen, Brandon Medine, Brooke Ourso, Kendall Shaffer, John Shaffer, Chelsi Bourgeois, Kyrsten Brooks, Dania Medine; great grandchildren, Rodie Green, Jaxon Shaffer, Amelia Shaffer, Vivian Allen, Scarlett Allen, Parker Russo, Reagan Russo, Theodore Bourgeois, Thomas Bourgeois, Rosalie Bourgeois, David Meyer, IV, Lilli Ourso, Arlo Smith; sister, Kathy Morris; brothers, Donald, Tim, Tom and Joseph Bonin and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Allen “Cutsy” Medine, Jr.; daughter, Linda Lemanski; parents, Elie and Eve Meaux Bonin; siblings, Betty Ann Dugas, Ramona “Mona” Trahan and Peter, Paul and Mary Bonin.

Joan retired from Bell South after over 20 years working as a telephone operator.

Cutsy and Joan usually danced their Sunday afternoons away with their “other family” at the Bonne Chance in Grand Bayou, or Manny’s Bar in Maurepas. They were an astonishingly graceful couple gliding across the floor, envied by all who witnessed their fluid move honed and perfected during a lifetime of dancing together.

She was an extremely compassionate person. Anyone who knew her, knew they had a mother’s love. She was known to many as “Mama Joan” and would selflessly take people into her home for months, sometimes years.

Joan loved having large family get togethers. She was an amazing cook and loved sharing her meals with her family and friends. She had a passion for gardening and especially loved her roses.

