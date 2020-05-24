August 10, 1946 – May 23, 2020

Joel Patrick Conner, 73, a native of Kaplan and resident of Houma, passed away on May 23, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife Lou Simon Conner; children, Ada Conner LeBoeuf and husband Lee, Chris Conner and wife, Kim; brother, Paul Conner; sisters, Kathy Cormier and Kim Montagne; grandchildren, Natalie, Christian, Shelby, Keeley, Kaegan, Claire, and Cohen.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Polly Melancon Conner; and infant sister.

Samart Funeral Home and Crematory of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.