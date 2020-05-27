Jose “Pepe” Meilan, age 84, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was a native of Cuba and a resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Annunziata Catholic Church on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Jose is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary May Theriot Meilan; son, Robert Joseph Meilan; daughter, Adriana Marie Meilan Landry and husband, Brandon; grandchildren, William Joseph and Andrew Paul Meilan; sisters, Maria and Marina Meilan; cousin, Carmen Morgade.

Jose was preceded in death by his parents, Dositeo Meilan and Florinda Morgade Meilan; sister, Irene Meilan; cousin, Hilda Morgade; grandparents, Jose and Maria Meilan, and Martin and Josefa Morgade.

Jose was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Meilan family.