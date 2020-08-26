Joseph “Dookie” Schouest Jr.

October 19, 1947 – August 24, 2020

Joseph “Dookie” Carlton Schouest, Jr. gained his wings Monday, August 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native and long time resident of Houma,La.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bonnie Chauvin Schouest; sons, Todd Schouest and significant other Dawn, Troy Schouest and wife Jennifer; daughter, Amy Schouest and significant other Corey; grandchildren, Celeste, Bubba, Brittany, Madison, Hayes, Kandice, Kailey, Karley; great grandchild, Camrynn Claire; sisters, Cheryl Brinkman, Trudy Eichorn; brothers, Chris Schouest, Sr., Lance Schouest, Sr.

Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Carlton Schouest, Sr. and Jaunita Buquet Schouest.

His passion for fishing was almost as great as his love for his family. His devotion to the ones he cared for will forever be unmatched. With a wealth of knowledge and experience, he was always willing to help anyone in need. As an all-star athlete in high school, an Army veteran, and a hard-working carpenter, anyone could attest to Joe’s dedication to a challenge. Leaving his first great-grandchild must have been one of the hardest decisions he ever had to make, but knowing he did his job as a loving husband, father and grandfather, he left with the comfort that his legacy will always be remembered and cherished. We will forever love and honor the memories you leave us with. Till we meet again, we love you to the moon and back.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joseph Carlton Schouest Jr.