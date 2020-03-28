September 8, 1957 – March 26, 2020

Joseph Grady George, age 62, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was a native of Metairie and a resident of Houma, LA.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Nanthikorn “Nani” George; parents, Horace Clinton Jr. and Traute Elsa Laura Roesch George; uncles, Gerd Roesch, and Knut Roesch; aunt, Carolyn Jordan.

Joseph was preceded in death by his grandparents, Horace and Elizabeth Martin George, and Alfred and Wilma Roesch.

Joseph was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Houma, LA. He served in the Merchant Marine. He was a member of the Merchant Marine Academy Alumni Association. He enjoyed studying aircraft, listening to music, watching sports, and serving his community in various ways. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral service for Joseph will be held at a later date. Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Joseph for family on the website. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the George / Roesch family.