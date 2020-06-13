Joseph Pinero Jr.

February 21, 1940 – June 11, 2020

Joseph L. Pinero Jr., age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Bourg.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until service time. Litrugy of the Word Service will begin following visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home for 11:00am with services concluding after Liturgy. The family will hold a private burial in St. Ann Catholic Church Cemetery at a later date.

Joseph is survived by his sons, Brian Pinero and wife Joan and Destin Pinero; daughters, Donna Wedgeworth and husband John Chapman, Desiree Billiot and husband Dale; grandchildren, Courtney Wedgeworth, Sarah Wedgeworth, Rory Hamer, Blaise Pinero, Conner Pinero, Duncan Pinero, Heather Dardar and Jake Billiot; brother, Edward Pinero; sister, Mary Ruppert and husband Charlie and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joseph is preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Constance Pinero, son Joseph “Joey” Pinero III and mother, Edith Browne.

Joseph served in the Army National Guard. He was the founder of Citizens for Good Government.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Helene Melancon of Hospice & Palliative Care of South Louisiana.

Donations may be made to Mary Bird Perkins.

