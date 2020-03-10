Joyce Trahan

December 23, 1932 – March 8, 2020

Joyce Arceneaux Trahan, 87, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native and resident of Gibson (Bayou Black), LA.

Family and friends are invited to visitation on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Church. Burial will follow in Bayou Black Cemetery.

Joyce is survived by two sons, Gary John Trahan and wife Janell and Terry James Trahan Sr. and wife Jodiee; two daughters, Brenda Ann Trahan James and Kathy Elizabeth Trahan Hebert and husband Jason; nine grandchildren, Michelle Gautreaux, Guy Gautreaux, Wendy Trahan, Missy Trahan, Brandon Trahan, Terry Trahan Jr., Bryan Hebert, Brad Hebert, and Brittany Hebert Lyons; ten great grandchildren, and three sisters, Rae Ann Arceneaux Boudreaux, Geraldine Arceneaux Bergeron, Mildred Arceneaux Hebert.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Paul Trahan; her parents, Jimmy and Leona Arceneaux; her brother Lawrence Arceneaux Sr.; sisters, Hilda Mahler and Yvonne Gleason; one grandchild, Jeremy James Trahan; son-in-law, Larry James; and godchild, Neal Boudreaux.

Joyce was a lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church where she celebrated Mass faithfully each Saturday. She most enjoyed spending time in her kitchen cooking meals with her family or anyone who would stop by for lunch before afternoon coffee. Her “granny’s gumbo” was her signature meal that brought her family together. In her golden years she enjoyed traveling with her husband in their R.V. to Branson Missouri and Nashville Tennessee. She never missed an episode of the “Bold and the Beautiful”, Price is Right, or Wheel of Fortune. She loved her cat, Ba-bae who never left her side. She will be greatly missed by her family; most especially her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and sisters.

Joyce was a member of the St. Anthony Lady’s Alter Society and taught CCD in the 1970’s; and was the first parish president of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She was a former member of the Krewe of Hyacinthians.

The family would like to thank the staff at TGMC and Haydel Memorial Hospice.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joyce Trahan.