Juanita LeCompte Thibodaux

September 30, 1965 – June 18, 2020

Juanita Ann LeCompte Thibodaux, 54, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on June 18, 2020.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 4 pm to 8 pm, with the service to start at 6 pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Thibodaux III; daughters, Heather Guidry (Jordan), Amber Ledet (Randy), and Rosie Thibodaux; grandchildren, Jax Michael Adams and one on the way; father, Ronnie LeCompte; brothers, Bryan LeCompte and Jammie LeCompte (Stephanie); sister, Melinda Wilson (James); 6 nephews, 5 nieces, 3 great nephews, and 4 great nieces.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy LeCompte; paternal grandparents, B.J. and Irene LeCompte; maternal grandparents, Myrtle Jones, Sam Hayes, and Guy Walsworth; sister in law, Renee LeCompte.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.