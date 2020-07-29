June 26, 1940 – July 27, 2020

Judith Mary Michel Melancon, 80, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:34pm. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 9:00am until 10:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00am. Burial will follow Mass in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Judy is survived by her sons, Donald Melancon Jr. and wife Gwen Olivier Melancon, Jeffery and wife Amanda Eschete Melancon, and Damien Melancon and wife Alicia Boudreaux Melancon; daughters, Justine Melancon and companion David Ford, Monica Core and husband Gavin; brothers, H. J. Michel Jr. and Earl Michel. She is also survived by thirteen loving grandchildren, and seventeen loving great grandchildren. Judy was also proud to raise her grand-daughter, Crystal Melancon Conner.

Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Joseph Melancon, Sr; parents, Harry J. and Jeanette Hotard Michel; godmother, Edna Sue Ball.

Judith was involved in many ministries at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral throughout her life and was acknowledged for her dedication and work as a recipient of the Bishop’s Medal for her support and contributions to her Church, Faith, and Community.

The family request in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the bereavement team at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Judith Melancon.