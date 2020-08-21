August 18, 1944 – August 20, 2020

Judith Bourg Pellegrin, age 76, passed away Thursday August 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation for Judith Pellegrin Monday August 24, 2020 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in Dulac, La.

Judith is survived by her children, Kevin Pellegrin and wife Sherry, Karen Duthu and husband Ray, Albert Pellegrin Jr. and wife Jody, Joey Pellegrin, Jason Pellegrin and wife Angie; fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Jerry Lane Patterson, Jackie Adams; brother, Adam Fanguy Jr.

Judith is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Pellegrin Sr., parents, Abbie Bourg and Gertrude Fanguy; daughter, Susan Pellegrin; brother, Joseph Fanguy; and her beloved dog Bandit.

Judith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and all around mother to all. She enjoyed spending time with her friends playing bingo. Judith loved family gatherings and going to the casino. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank Kindered Care and Dori at St. Joseph Hospice for all their love and care. They would also like to thank all family and friends who helped with her care.

