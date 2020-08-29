Judy Dupre Lapeyrouse

July 21, 1943 – August 25, 2020

Judy Mary-Alice Dupre Lapeyrouse, age 77, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at 6:17 p.m. She was a native of Pointe-Aux-Chenes and a resident of Chauvin, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 beginning at 8:30 am until 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in church cemetery.

Judy is survived by her husband of 35 years, Dean Christopher Lapeyrouse; sons, Daniel A. Lyons, Richard “Ricky” Lyons, Jr. and wife, Melvina, and Jeffrey J. Lyons, Sr.; stepson, Lester J. Lapeyrouse and wife, Renetta; brothers, Norbert, Alton “Tit” Sr., Kirby, Linwood “T-Lin”, and Carroll Dupre; sisters, Alida “Da” Naquin, Emelie Savoie, and Anna Trosclair; grandchildren, Nickie, Todd, Angelle, Jeffrey Jr., Destiny, and Dalton Lyons, Austin and Jennifer Lapeyrouse; great-grandchildren, Ryan “Kelcie” Lyons, Lexie LeCompte, Jacob, Blaise, and Wesley Boudreaux, Destin Chauvin, and Daelin Duplantis.

Judy was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Richard Lyons, Sr.; parents, Clarence Joseph Sr. and Emily Brunet Dupre; brothers, Norris, Joseph “Danis”, Clarence “T-Du” Jr., and Corey Dupre; sisters, Vesta and Arlene Dupre.

Judy was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She retired as a Post Master after 28 years of service. She enjoyed researching her family tree, and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She devoted her entire life loving and caring for family. She will be greatly missed by many.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Lapeyrouse family.