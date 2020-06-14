January 1, 1948 – June 9, 2020

Julia Sanchez Cruz, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was a native of Alvarado, Veracruz and a resident of Houma.

Julia is survived by her son, Felipe (wife Andrea) Novelo, and daughter Cristina (husband Angel) Santiago; grandchildren: Andiel Novelo, Airy Novelo, Giovanni Santiago, and Stephanie Santiago; sister, Esperancita

Julia is preceded in death by her parents, Miguel and Zenaida; husband, Felipe de Jesus Novelo Arzapalo; siblings, Miguel, Carlos, Lucio, Leandro, Esther

She worked as a Hospital Nutritionist in Mexico. She also was a baker and lovingly would share her delicious pastries with her family and friends. She was lovingly known as Julia or Guita. Her warm smile and being hospitable were just a few of her outstanding qualities. Julia was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on April 19,2007. Another one of her beautiful qualities was her zeal in sharing Bible truths with other people. One of those cherished truths was of a resurrection to a Paradise Earth. She was confident of this hope and looked forward to living in Paradise with her family and friends as promised in Revelation 21:3,4 a world without death, sorrow, and pain. She will be missed by her family and members of her congregation that viewed her as a true friend and grandmother.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve Julia Sanchez Cruz family.

Julia Sánchez Cruz, de 72 años, falleció el martes 9 de junio de 2020. Era originaria de Alvarado, Veracruz y residente de Houma.

Le sobreviven sus dos hijos Felipe de Jesus Novelo Jr y su esposa Andrea Novelo, y su hija Cristina Santiago y su esposo Angel Santiago; Y sus nietos, Andiel Novelo, Airy Novelo, Giovanni Santiago, y Stephanie Santiago; Y una hermana, Esperancita

Precedido en la muerte por sus padres: Miguel y Zenaida; su esposo: Felipe de Jesus Novelo Arzapalo Sus hermanos: Miguel, Carlos, Lucio, Leandro, Esther

En México, Juliana ejercio su profesión de nutricionista del hospital. Se dedicó también a la repostería haciendo pasteles deliciosos, los cuales amorosamente compartía con su familia y sus amigos. Muchos la conocían como Julia o cariñosamente como Güita. Algunas cosas sobresalientes de ella fue su cálida sonrisa y su generosa hospitalidad. Julia fue bautizado como testigo de Jehová el día 19 de abril del 2007. Su celo por compartir verdades bíblicas con otros fue una de sus muchas bellas cualidades. Una de esas verdades preciosas es la de una resurrección a la tierra hecho un paraíso. Ella estaba segura de la promesa de vivir en un mundo sin la muerte, la tristeza, y el dolor como se menciona en Apocalipsis 21:3,4 y anhelo vivir en este paraíso con su familia y amigos. Su familia y los miembros de su congregación, quienes la veían como una verdadera amiga y abuela, la van a extrañar bastante.

Chauvin Funeral Home tiene el honor de servir a la familia Julia Sanchez Cruz