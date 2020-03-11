May 11, 1939 – March 6, 2020

Julius Joseph Theriot, 80, a native and resident of Houma, LA; passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma, LA on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 9:00AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin following Visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 11:00AM. Burial will take place after services in the church cemetery.

Julius is survived by his long time companion, Gwen Richards; daughter, Jill Theriot; sons, Eric Theriot and wife Tonia, and Dean Theriot and companion, Heather Rube; trusted friend of the family, Carla Theriot; brother, Ronnie Theriot; sisters, Shirlene Cooper and husband Phil, Catherine Medal and husband Louie; grandchildren, Jamie, Leah, Hannah, Erica, Jake, Jace, Alex, Carlie, Mark James Theriot, and great grandson, Jaiden Theriot. Julius is survived by his trusted dog companion, Buddy.

Julius is preceded in death by his parents, Eustis and Beatrice Cuneo Theriot; son, Mark Theriot; and brother, Gail Theriot.

Julius treasured his family and friends and often visited and stayed in touch with them throughout his life.

Julius will be remembered, loved and never forgotten by all the family and friends he met in life’s journey.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Julius Theriot family.