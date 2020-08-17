Kelly Chiasson

June 30, 1961 – August 13, 2020

Kelly Marie Chiasson, 59, died Thursday, August 13th, 2020 at 10:45 PM. Born, June 30th, 1961 she was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Morgan City.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 8:30 AM until 10:30 AM at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 AM at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Chelsea Rentrop Oncale; sons, Thane and Trey Rentrop; grandchildren, Laurie, Gracie and Charlie Rentrop, Curstyn, Carrington, Cambrie and Cora Oncale, Tanner, Tucker and Tate Rentrop, siblings, Cindy Chiasson, David Chiasson, Rachel Faucheaux, Darren Chiasson and Darrell Chiasson.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Marie Chiasson; grandparents, Paul and Mae Chiasson.

Kelly had the gift of gab and never knew a stranger, she loved the simple things in life like crafting, thrifting, spending time with her children and grandchildren and was “THE” plant lady. She was always generous and ready to help someone in need. There was never a time where she wasn’t ready to have a good time and enjoy the lighter things in life.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.