September 12, 1945 – March 21, 2020

Kenneth James Barker age 74, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:15PM surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifetime resident of Houma, LA.

Private services were held by his family.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Lyla Ann Marcel Barker; son, Kenneth James Barker, Jr. and wife Dawn Marie Babin Barker; daughters, Corie Ann Barker Davis and husband, Frank Davis, Dawn Marie Barker Timperio and husband, Anthony Timperio; grandchildren, William Davis, Katie Davis, John Timperio, Grace Timperio, and Alayna Barker, Megan Luke, Kasey Luke; great-grandchildren, Raelynn Davis, Nicholas Timperio, and Victoria Timperio; sister, Mary Sue Degeneres. He is also survived by step-brother, Richard H. Barker III; step-sisters, Jeannie B. McKey and Patricia B. Carey.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Hobbs Barker, Jr. and Sue Robichaux Barker; paternal grandparents, Richard H. Barker Sr. and Marie Blanchard Barker; maternal grandparents, Aurlie Robichaux and Alice Lapeyrouse Robichaux; one grandson, Matthew Davis; step-sister, Dr. Ann Barker.

Kenneth loved his wife, children and all his family. He enjoyed spending time watching baseball, football and sports. He had a love of outdoors and nature and could often be found outside enjoying sunrises and sunsets and all that nature had to offer.

The Barker family would like to thank Journey Hospice, Chateau Terrebonne, Dr. Brian Matherne and all the caretakers who gave of their love and help for Kenneth and family through this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to be made to Alzheimer’s Association in name of Mr. Kenneth Barker Sr.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with the limited gatherings, the funeral services for Mr. Barker will be held privately by the immediate family. Friends are encouraged to view Mr. Barker obit and leave their memories and condolences in the online guestbook for Mr. Barker family. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kenneth Barker.