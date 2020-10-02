February 16, 1981 – September 27, 2020

Laine Michael Broussard Sr., 39, of Houma, passed away on September 27, 2020.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9 am to 11 am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

He is survived by his son, Laine Broussard Jr.; daughters, Kaylyn Broussard and Aliska Broussard; mother, Annette Guo and step father, Cheng “Michael” Guo; father, Charlie Broussard; step mother, Terri Authement; brother, Evan Broussard; sisters, Serah Avet and Sherri LeBlanc.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.