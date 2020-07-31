December 1, 1949 – July 28, 2020

Laura Francis, age 70, passed away on Tuesday July 28, 2020. She was a native of Dulac, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a wake for Laura Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue Monday July 3, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Laura is survived by her siststers, Beulah Francis, Lucy Holloway, Lena Verret, Eula Fitch, Lucinda Francis; brother, Lee Francis and numerous nieces and nephews.

Laura is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Whitney Francis and Pearly Mae Francis; brother, Mertin Francis; sister, Mary Magdelin Billiot.

Laura loved her family and enjoyed being outside. She also had a sweet tooth and loved her honeybuns and ice cream. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Laura Francis.