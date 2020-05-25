Lawrence Sevin

December 18, 1942 – May 21, 2020

Lawrence Thomas Sevin Chauvin passed away on Thursday May 21, 2020. He was native and long-time resident of Houma, La.

The family will hold a private memorial in his honor.

Tom is survived by his children, Bryan Scott and wife Sheri, Leslie Ber and husband Doug, Shane T. and wife Lorri, and Shawn E. Sevin-Chauvin; grandsons, Austin Ber, Cameron Chauvin, Jacques Chauvin, Evan Chauvin, Bradley Ber granddaughters, Kristen Ber, Lauren Chauvin, Emma Chauvin Bunn, Katelyn Chauvin, Hannah Chauvin, Julie Chauvin, Francesca Chauvin.

Tom is preceded in death by his wife Sandra Boudreaux Chauvin; parents, Lawrence Joseph Sevin and Mae Authement Chauvin; granddaughter, Alyce Claire Chauvin.

Tom was a loving father and grandfather. He was a true Cajun man who loved hunting and fishing in his younger years. After retiring he gained an interest in birdwatching, turkey hunting and tending to his flower garden. Tom loved baking bread for his family and friends. He had a true appreciation of the beauty and splendor of nature and enjoyed reading poetry. He loved running and living a healthy life. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lawrence Thomas Sevin Chauvin.