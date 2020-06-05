October 20, 1938 – June 3, 2020

Leslie Faye Johnson VanOsdale, 81, passed away surrounded by her family at 10:50am on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral at 2:00pm with burial following services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Leslie is survived by daughters, Shaun VanOsdale Drapekin (Scott), Daria VanOsdale Hebert (Scott), and Rachel VanOsdale Masters; all from Houma, LA; grandchildren, Brady Drapekin, M.D., Bethany Drapekin Guidry, Hannah Hebert Gautreaux, Julia Hebert, Sylvia Masters, Maximilian Masters, Leslie Masters, Roman Masters, Raquel Masters; and five great grandchildren.

Leslie is preceded in death by her parents, Percival and Sylvia Ray Johnson; and son-in-law, Kimble Masters.

Leslie was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to her children and family. Some of her happiest moments and greatest joys were spent singing and directing her choir, Les Amis de la Chanson. She gave of her extraordinary talents as a musician for many years at St. Francis De Sales Cathedral and Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Leslie VanOsdale.