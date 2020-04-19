Linda Hidalgo Sirois

November 30, 1943 – April 16, 2020

Linda Ann Hidalgo Sirois, 76, of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Linda was born in Labadieville, Louisiana to Paul Hidalgo and Emelda Duet Hidalgo. She was a lifelong area resident. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Sirois; and by her parents, Paul Hidalgo and Emelda Duet Hidalgo.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela S. Giroir and husband Timothy Giroir; step-grandchildren, Kristi Andras (Jeremy), Corey Giroir (Sarah), Lindsey Casse (Phil), and Mindi Olivier (Lynn); and step-great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Max Andras, Emma and William Giroir, Sulli and Finn Casse, Ruffin Frantom and Reese Olivier; her son, John Sirois and his wife Katherine Sirois; granddaughter, Sophia Sirois; and step-grandchild, Lauren Nelsen; her son, Kirk Sirois and his wife Connie B. Sirois; and grandchildren, Abigail, James and Sydney Grace Sirois; and her aunts, Lorretta Aucoin and Inez Traigle who were like her sisters.

A private graveside service for her interment will be held, April 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, there will be no public services or family gathering at this time.

Special thanks to Dr. Francis Robichaux, Family Doctor Clinic, doctors and staff at CIS, doctors and nurses at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, Thibodaux Home Health, Divinity Home Health, Haydel Memorial Hospice, and her caregiver Medgra Bailey.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Linda Ann Sirois.

