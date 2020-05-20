Linda “Nutsie” Meyer

November 9, 1951 – May 18, 2020

Linda “Nutsie” Brunette Meyer, age 68, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.

A private service for immediate family will be held at a later date.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Katie Von Burgsdorff (Kevin); granddaughter, Allison Von Burgsdorff; sisters, Sandra Picou (Robert) and Donna Brunet (Jim Gast); brother, Joe Brunette (Jie); nieces, Tammy Chase and Angie Lewis; best friend, Kitty Moore; and godchild, Karley Deroche.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Meyer; parents, Joseph Brunette, Jr., and Genevieve Guidry Brunette; and brother, Glenn Michial Brunette.

Linda worked as an assistant teacher at Grace Lutheran Early Childhood Center and was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church. She loved her job; she was a natural caregiver. She was a loving mother who always put her family’s needs before her own. Everyone who knew Linda remembers her as a loving, selfless person. She will be missed by many people.

The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Manor Nursing Home and all who assisted in caring for Ms. Linda.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Linda Meyer.