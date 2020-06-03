Lionel “Nel” Callahan

December 9, 1936 – June 1, 2020

Lionel “Nel” Joseph Callahan, 83, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:08 AM. Born, December 9th, 1936 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Private services to be held.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane Toups Callahan; son, Michael Callahan (Sue); daughters, Celeste Glover (Dave), Tammie Weathers (Wendell); grandchildren, Lori Ann Toups (Neal), Christopher Callahan (Katlyn), Joey Glover, Matthew Glover (Kaitlyn), Janie Glover, Ross Weathers (Kayla), Robert Weathers, Emily Cassagne (Alphonse); great grandchildren, Madeline, Michael and Allison Toups, Georgia Glover, Cooper Callahan and Annie James Callahan; sister, Ethel Bonvillain; brother, Walter “Billy” Callahan.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lucille Gros Callahan; daughter, Lori Ann Callahan.

Nel had a wonderful sense of humor. His favorite times were spent with his family. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed traveling and spending time on Grand Isle.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.