Loretta Matherne

January 2, 1937 – April 7, 2020

Loretta Ann Boudreaux Matherne, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 1:53 a.m. She was a native of Dulac and a resident of Bourg, LA.

A private service will be held.

Loretta is survived by her husband of 63 years, Clifford “Junior” Paul Matherne, Jr.; daughter, Stacy M. Lyons and husband, Jeromy; grandchildren, Dusty P. Lyons, Desiree’ L. Foret and husband, Cody, and CPL Shawn J. Lyons and wife, Laura; great-grandchildren, Carter J. and Caroline A. Foret; brother, Roland Boudreaux; sister, Bonnie B. Voisin.

Loretta was preceded in death by her two infant daughters; parents, Ivy Paul Sr. and Juneitta Marie Carlos Boudreaux; brother, Ronald Boudreaux.





Loretta was a parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, going to the casino and most of all spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Matherne/ Boudreaux family.