January 30, 1947 – July 10, 2020

Marie “Lucille” Parfait, 73, of Dulac, LA, joined her beloved husband in heaven at 4:30 pm on July 10, 2020.

Funeral services are pending.

“Lucille” is survived by her children, Malcolm (Serena) Parfait, Blaine (Kirsten) Parfait, Blake (Cheryl) Parfait, Angel (Dennis) Louviere, Dana (Joseph) Parfait-Lodrigue; 25 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Eloise Robinson, Veronica Robinson; best friends, Joyce Duplantis, Darla Gautier.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harrison Parfait, Sr.; parents, Camille and Lucille Robinson; siblings, Dorothy Williams, Clara Duther, Eva Trahan, Alma Trosclair, Emelda Billiot, Mary Gregoire, Antoine Robinson.

She enjoyed time with her kids and grandkids. Lucille and her husband were inseparable. The love they had was one of a kind. While we will miss our mom, we know she and our father are so happy to be reunited in heaven.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) is in charge of the arrangements.