Marion Luke

Marion Jeanne Zeringue Luke, age 93, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.A private graveside service was held.

Marion is survived by her sons, Kevin M. (Lynda) Luke, and Troy M. Luke; daughter, Gwen L (Rusdy) Shannon, Lisa L. (Ricky) Beasley, Karen L. Vest, and Kathy L. (Mike) Neugent; grandchildren, Lauran Young, Erin Shannon-Atkinson, Reese Shannon, Thomas Shannon, Jordan Luke, Brittany Sobert, Meagan Ourso, Taylor Neugent, Eston Luke, Danyel Luke; great-grandchildren, Abigail Shannon, Lucy Atkinson, Samuel Atkinson, Jack Ourso, Sophia Ourso, Marshall Young, and Mackenzie Young.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Eston Asa Luke; parents, Noah Gabriel and Mary Alice Champagne Zeringue; brother, Vila Zeringue; sisters, Margaret Chaisson, Olga Johnson, Lorena Vice, Adele Thorsen, and Rita Cobb.

Marion was a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed rocking on the porch listening to country music, spending time outside swinging in her gazebo, and spending time with her family and friends. She was always known for her beautiful smile. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

