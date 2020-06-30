March 5, 1957 – June 29, 2020

Mark Douglas Amos, 63, a native of Jacksonville, Florida and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on June 29, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 9:00 am until the Religious Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

The family wishes for any attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing.

He is survived by his daughter, Ketti Voisin and husband Kirk; grandchildren, Jason Babin, Kaylee Barras and husband Claude, Brett Babin Jr.; and great-grandchild, Kaydance Barras.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Blanchard Amos.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.