Marla Ann Saia

Marla Trosclair Saia, 63, born May17, 1956 from Galliano, La and a resident of Houma, La., passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

She survived by her husband Joseph Saia, Jr.; sons, Jeremy Saia and Jessica, and Ralph Saia; grand girls, Randilyn, Caitlin, and Claire Saia; mother, Lois Crosby; sister, Sheila McCann and Paul; brother, Vhores Trosclair and Chera Kee.

She is preceded in death by her father Vhores Trosclair Jr. and grandparents Octave and Mabel Toups.

She was a proud conservative. She loved her grandchildren and her cabin in Arkansas.

Samart Funeral Houma of Houma, West Park, is in charge of the arrangement.