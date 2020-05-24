Mary Agnes Bazet Pizzolatto, age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Mary was a longtime resident of Houma, LA.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for up to 60 family members and friends to be in attendance at the visitation and service.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 beginning at 9:00AM until the Liturgy of the Word at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, John Pizzolatto; children, Johnie Lee Crochet and husband Stephen, James Pizzolatto and wife Stephanie Powell; nephew, Robert Irvin Bazet; grandchildren, Jared Crochet and wife Lana; Jason Crochet and wife Alisha, and Robert “Bo” Crochet and wife Amy; great-grandchildren, Salvadore, Silas, Emanuel, Eva, Gabriel, Elijah, Angelie, Leeland, Lyla, and William Crochet; half-brother, Richard Bazet, Sr. and half-sister, Retta Shain.

Mary is preceded in death by her father, Victor Joseph Bazet, Sr. and mother, Levi Margaret Porche LeBoeuf; brother, Victor Joseph Bazet, Jr.; niece, Vicky Levi Bazet.

Mary was a loving, kind, generous, sweet, beautiful, and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved cooking, sewing, crafting, shopping, and fishing at the family camp. She was a member of the Homemakers Burkwall Club and Ladies Hyacinth Carnival Club. Above all, she was a devoted wife, loved her family dearly, and adored her grand and great-grandchildren. Mary now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Matherne, Dr. David Pellegrin, Terrebonne Home Care, Haydel Hospice, Terrebonne General Hospital, Father Andre’ Melancon, and Chauvin Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.