Mary Grogan Guidroz

by
Obituary

November 13, 1941 – July 13, 2020

 

Mary Grogan Guidroz, 78, a native of Talladega County, Alabama and resident of Houma, passed away on July 13, 2020.



Services will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Wheeles, Theresa Shugars, Shannon Bonvillain (Kenneth), brother, Henry Grogan (Sharon); grandchildren, Marcus Wheeles, Gavin and Gage Bonvillain; great-grandchildren, Skylar Champagne, and Ciara Nettleton.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rene Guidroz Jr; parents, Henry and Helen Atkinson Grogan; brother, Harold Grogan; grandchild, Stacie Champagne



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

