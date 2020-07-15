Mary Grogan Guidroz
November 13, 1941 – July 13, 2020
Mary Grogan Guidroz, 78, a native of Talladega County, Alabama and resident of Houma, passed away on July 13, 2020.
Services will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Wheeles, Theresa Shugars, Shannon Bonvillain (Kenneth), brother, Henry Grogan (Sharon); grandchildren, Marcus Wheeles, Gavin and Gage Bonvillain; great-grandchildren, Skylar Champagne, and Ciara Nettleton.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rene Guidroz Jr; parents, Henry and Helen Atkinson Grogan; brother, Harold Grogan; grandchild, Stacie Champagne
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.