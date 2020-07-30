Mary Parfait Solet

August 23, 1942 – July 28, 2020

Mary Florence “Totoy” P. Solet, 77, a native of Dulac and resident of Houma, passed away on July 28, 2020.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral service to start at 1 p.m., at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Addie “Popeye” Solet Jr. (Belinda), Joseph “Picou” Solet (Julie), Adam “Terry” Solet (Maria), Donald Solet (Karen), Tracey Stewart (Tony); 16 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; siblings, Marlene Verdin (Roy), Wilton Parfait Jr. (Gwen), Rose Verdin (Calvin Sr.), Ruth Carrere (Zip), and Michael Parfait.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Addie Solet Sr.; son, Craig Dwayne Solet; parents, Wilton “PoPon” Sr. and Josephine “Fin” Parfait; siblings, Milton “Puput” Parfait, Mildred “Memit” Parfait, Antoine “T-man” Parfait, and Elton Parfait.