July 27, 1990 – June 22, 2020

Matthew Joseph Picou Sr., 29, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on June 22, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 11:00 am until the Religious Service at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his fiance, Felicia Mary Chatagnier Picou; children, Lylah Elizabeth Picou and Matthew Joseph Picou Jr.; parents, Leray Mark Picou Sr. and Mary Gayle Picou; brothers, Leray Mark Picou Jr. (Kimberly Young) and Austin Michael Picou; sisters, Tonya Nicole Picou Naquin and Christie Amber Picou; brothers-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins; the Badeaux twins

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elam Picou Jr. and Dorothy Domangue Picou, Velma LeBoeuf Molinere and Ivy Courteaux; uncles, Miller Picou, Albert “Peanut” Picou, Julius Parfait; aunts, Dorothy Picou Fitch, Cecile Ann Picou, and Laura Lee Picou; cousin, Brandon Chiasson.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.