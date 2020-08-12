February 7, 1992 – August 6, 2020

Matthew Jay Wallace, 28, passed away on August 6, 2020 at 1:54am. Matthew was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to memorial services on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. Ministry Services will begin following at Chauvin Funeral Home starting at 2:00pm.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Timothy and Robyn Wallace; son, Myles Wallace; brother, Ty and wife Lindsey Wallace; niece Isabella Wallace; grandmother, Susan Ledet Runkles; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Matthew is preceded by his grandparents, Marvin and Johanna Trahan Wallace; grandfather, Larry Runkles, and his aunt Gina Wallace Breaux.

hew was known for his kindness, hard work, friendship, and his devotion to his Savior, Jesus Christ. These are the qualities that best describe who Matthew was to those who knew him. He enjoyed athletics, fishing, the outdoors and playing in his annual high school softball tourney; but most of all his pride and love for his son Myles. Matt was there to help his family and friends. Matt was a hard working employee who had just started his career in the maritime industry; for which Matt greatly enjoyed. He was a serious man with a playful demeanor. Quick to let you know what was on his mind and compassionate to those less fortunate.

He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

His parents with to thank all that have offered prayers, condolences and donations.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Matthew Wallace.