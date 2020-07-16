March 9, 1984 ~ July 14, 2020

Michael Terrell Lewis, 36, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 12:53 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 12:00 p.m. until funeral time at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Logan and Lathan Lewis; parents, Sheryl Lewis of Houma, LA, and Michael Johnson (Janell) of Amelia, LA; sister, Terrin Tillman; brother, Michael Johnson; one godchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Freddie and Evelyn Lewis; paternal grandparents, Shelby and Rosie Johnson; great grandparents, Thomas, Sr. and Evelyn Harding and Grandson Jasper; two great aunts, Margaret and Debbie Harding; and godsister.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.