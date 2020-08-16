Mike “Big Mike” Colee

February 20, 1958 – August 13, 2020

Big Mike, age 62, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his residence. He was a native of Schweinfurt, Germany and a longtime resident of Gibson.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Gibson Baptist Church on Monday, August 17, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the funeral ceremony at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Big Mike is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Bobbie Crawford Colee; son, Chris Colee and wife Michele, daughter, Leann LeBlanc and husband Jesse; grandchildren, Hunter, Grant, and Preston LeBlanc, Mason, Ellie, and Caroline Colee; brothers, Pete and Ron Otto; sisters, Elisabeth Goulet, Suzi Ekness, and Diann Otto.

Big Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Colee and Annie Marie Otto.

Big Mike was a loving family man and adored his grandchildren, he taught his grandkids how to hunt and fish. Anyone who knew Big Mike, knew that he was a jack of all trades and loved making people laugh. Incredibly talented with his hands and always willing to help others. Big Mike was an avid duck hunter and loved the outdoors. He also loved to travel, 4-H shotgun coach, and was a Boat Captain and tour guide at Greenwood Gator Farms. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends but greatly missed by his grandkids who loved their Poppy. Big Mike leaves a beautiful legacy behind.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Terrebonne Parish 4-H Foundation, 521 Legion Avenue, Houma, Louisiana, 70364.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mike Colee