Molly Neal

November 29, 1951 – June 9, 2020

Molly Chauvin Neal long time resident of Pointe Aux Chene went to join the Lord on Tuesday June 8, 2020 surrounded by her family at age 68.

Molly is survived by her loving husband of 50 years; Dean Neal, Daughter; Angie Fanguy and husband Barry, Son: Jody Neal and girlfriend Brittany Smith, Grandchildren; James Fanguy, Maddie Fanguy, Reny Neal, Cam Davis, Brother; Allen Chauvin, Sisters; Sandra Suttle and husband Henry, Faith Bergeron and husband Blake, Eve Prestenbach and husband Glenn, and numerous neices and nephews.

Molly is preceeded in death by her parents;Rene and Enile Chauvin, and Sister-in-law; Janice Chauvin.

Molly loved spending her time cooking, gardening, spending time with the grandkids. She loved to spend her spare time planting flowers, trees, walking through her garden and reading books. Molly was well known for pecan candy and world famous Jambalaya. Molly will be deeply missed by all her family and everyone that knew her.

Visitation will be held at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday, June 12, 2020 at 9:30, Mass will be held at St.Charles Church at 12:00 with burial in the church cemetery.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Molly Chauvin Neal.