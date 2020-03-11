Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Nell Gautreaux Webre

by
Obituary

March 18, 1935 – March 7, 2020

 

Nell Gautreaux Webre , 84, a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Maurice, Louisiana passed away on March 7, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray, Louisiana from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 1:00 pm. The burial will follow in Grace Christian Memorial Gardens, Houma, Louisiana.

She is survived by her children – Robert (Bobby) and wife Pam Webre, Pauline and husband Elie Hebert, Perry and wife Sylvia Webre , and Sharon Webre; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Webre; parents – Lucy and Adam Gautreaux; 4 brothers – Russell, Oscar, Amos, and Adam Gautreaux; sister – Adele Gautreaux Price; great-grandson – Troy Anthony Hebert II

She loved working in her yard with her flowers, dancing, fishing, and family gatherings.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.

by
Obituary

by
Obituary

by
Obituary