March 18, 1935 – March 7, 2020

Nell Gautreaux Webre , 84, a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Maurice, Louisiana passed away on March 7, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray, Louisiana from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 1:00 pm. The burial will follow in Grace Christian Memorial Gardens, Houma, Louisiana.

She is survived by her children – Robert (Bobby) and wife Pam Webre, Pauline and husband Elie Hebert, Perry and wife Sylvia Webre , and Sharon Webre; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Webre; parents – Lucy and Adam Gautreaux; 4 brothers – Russell, Oscar, Amos, and Adam Gautreaux; sister – Adele Gautreaux Price; great-grandson – Troy Anthony Hebert II

She loved working in her yard with her flowers, dancing, fishing, and family gatherings.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.