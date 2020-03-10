Newton Bergeron, Sr.

July 9, 1924 – March 9, 2020

Newton Paul Bergeron, Sr., 95, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at The Suites at Sugar Mill Point in Houma. Newton was a lifelong resident of Bayou Blue.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Louis Catholic Church on Friday, March 13, 2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Terrebonne Memorial Park Cemetery.

Newton is survived by his sons, Terry Bergeron and wife Kathy, Newton Paul Bergeron, Jr.; grandchildren, Chad Bergeron and wife, Missy, Stacy Bergeron Rodrigue and husband Brad, Michelle Bergeron Young and husband, Matthew; great-grandchildren, Reece and Grant Bergeron, Sara and Everett Rodrigue, Jordan Knicely, Samantha and Riley Young.

Newton is preceded in death by his wife, Celine Rogers Bergeron; son, Mitchell Joseph Bergeron; parents, Jules and Viola Gautreaux Bergeron; brother, Edward Bergeron; sisters, Rose M. Ledet and Joyce McCardle.

Newton was married to his beloved wife Celine for 45 years before she was called home to the Lord. Newton was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved his family dearly and was blessed to have loved them for many years. Newton loved camping with his family and was a member of Sam’s Camping Club and loved to travel. He worked for Chevron until his retirement after thirty eight years of service. Newton enjoyed gathering with his retired friends and was proud to be a part of the Regional Military RoundTable Discussion. Newton proudly served our country in World War II. Newton is now reunited with his wife Celine and rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice or the WWII Museum in Houma.

The family would like to thank Dr. Dupont, Kristen Fortier and Haydel Memorial Hospice. They would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Sugar Mill Suites (oh ho) for all their love and support at our time of need.

