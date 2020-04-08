Nolan A. Toups

August 2, 1952 – April 2, 2020

Nolan Toups, 67, of Chauvin, passed away on April 2, 2020.

Burial will take place in St. Elie Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Judy P. Toups and adopted son, Jerome Fanguy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Odelia Toups; 5 sisters and 3 brothers; and joined in heaven with his babies, Pup, Coco, and Bear.

Judy would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Mary Bird Perkins and St. Catherine’s Hospice for their compassionate care.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.