March 23, 1952 ~ April 15, 2020





Octavia Stewart Byrd, 68, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 10:32 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, James Byrd, Jr.; daughters, Kenya Stewart and Aja B. Thibodeaux (Aaron); four grandchildren; brother, Earl Stevenson, Jr. (Earline); sisters, Mildred S. Anderson and Constancenella S. Newton; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, the Rev. Milton, Jr. and Octavia Stevenson Stewart; biological parents, Earl, Sr. and Millie Wheaton Stevenson; paternal grandparents, Emmanuel and Rebecca Stevenson; maternal grandparents, James and Agnes Wheaten; Alfred, George, Kalvin and Lorenzo Stevenson; sisters, Minerva Nixon and Audrey S. Evans.

No public services will be conducted at this time. She will be interred in the First Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.