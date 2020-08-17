December 11, 1943 – August 16, 2020

Olden Joseph Bourg, 76, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Olden was a native of Grand Caillou and resident of Theriot, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until 11:00am. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot, LA at 12:00pm. Burial will follow Mass in the church cemetery.

Olden is survived by his Children, Monique Bourg Geist and husband Glen, Ken Bourg and wife Brooke Bourg, Lynn Bourg and wife Sandra LeBoeuf Bourg, Chad Bourg and wife Nicole Porche Bourg; grandchildren, Matthew Williamson, Kerri Jordan, Kristian Bourg, Emily Bourg, Morgan Bourg, Eli Bourg Ella Bourg; and Haley Geist, and little one on her way, infant Avianna Jordan; siblings, Norma Jean Scott, Annette Klingman.

Olden is preceded in death by his loving wife, Laura Naquin Bourg; parents, Irvin and Eunice Bergeron Bourg; siblings, Jeanette Luke, Janice Neil, and Julius Bourg.

Olden loved his family; most especially his grandchildren. Olden gave of his time to his church, St. Eloi and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Bayou Dularge, Council #8779.

Olden will live on in the memories of his many friends and family. He will always be loved and never forgotten.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Olden Bourg.