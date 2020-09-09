Patricia Rockenfelder Grigsby

February 8, 1948 – September 8, 2020

Patricia “Pat” Ann Grigsby, age 72, passed away with her by loving husband by her side on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 9:20 p.m. She was a native of Ashland, OH and a resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until a religious service at 11:00 a.m.

Pat is survived by her husband, Tommy Frank Grigsby; brother, Dan Rockenfelder and wife, Sharron; sisters, Susan Fulk and husband, Gary; sister-cousin, Kathy Vandine and husband, Mike; brothers-in-law, Jack Grigsby and wife, Jeanette, and George Grigsby and wife, Mary Helen; sister-in-law, Judi Stuart; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Earl “Rocky” C. and Fayonna Kinsey Rockenfelder; brother-in-law, George R. Stuart.

Pat was an educator for 29 years teaching second grade in the Mount Healthy School district in Cincinnati Ohio, Norman Rillieux Elementary School in Westwego LA, Greenlawn Terrace Elementary and Chateau Estates Elementary in Kenner LA, Marie Immaculata Elementary School and Bayou Blue Elementary in Houma, LA. Pat enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, traveling the world, gardening, and crafts. She will be missed by all those she touched throughout her life. In lieu of flower, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society or the First United Methodist Church.

