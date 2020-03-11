Pearly Thibodaux

March 14, 1942 – March 9, 2020

Pearly O. Domingue Thibodaux, 77, was born on March 14, 1942 and passed away on March 9, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:00am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jessie Thibodaux; children, Mickey Thibodaux and wife Linda, Stacy Thibodaux and companion Toby Boudreaux, Tony Thibodaux and companion Lelia Albert, and Lee Thibodaux; grandchildren, Kiala Thibodeaux, Benny Thibodaux, and Ryan Boudreaux; and great-grandchildren, Lucille Thibodeaux.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Marie Thibodaux; parents, Albert and Orelia Metrejean Domingue; sisters, Bernice Rivere, Eunice Adams, and Bessie Acosta; brothers, Joseph Domingue and Preston Domingue.

Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com

Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.