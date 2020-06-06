Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Peggy Ann Perrillioux Boudreaux

Obituary

July 8, 1953  June 4, 2020



Peggy Ann Perrillioux Boudreaux, 66, died Thursday, June 4th, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Born, July 8th, 1953 she was a native of Lockport, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Services to be held at a later date.

She is survived by her sisters, Hattie P. Boudreaux, Leona P. Folse; brothers, Chester Perrillioux, Charles Perrillioux and Conrad Perrillioux, III. She was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Louise Bessie Perrillioux; brother, Calvin “Joe” Perrillioux; sisters, Allicen Perrillioux, Patsy P. Bernard; niece Carla Sapia; nephew, Edwin “Lil Buckie” Bernard.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

