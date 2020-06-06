Peggy Ann Perrillioux Boudreaux, 66, died Thursday, June 4th, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Born, July 8th, 1953 she was a native of Lockport, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Services to be held at a later date.

She is survived by her sisters, Hattie P. Boudreaux, Leona P. Folse; brothers, Chester Perrillioux, Charles Perrillioux and Conrad Perrillioux, III. She was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Louise Bessie Perrillioux; brother, Calvin “Joe” Perrillioux; sisters, Allicen Perrillioux, Patsy P. Bernard; niece Carla Sapia; nephew, Edwin “Lil Buckie” Bernard.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.