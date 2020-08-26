July 26, 1958 – August 22, 2020

Philip John Lirette Sr., 62, a native of Theriot and resident of Dulac, passed away on August 22, 2020.

He is survived by his companion, Robin Marie Plocher; children, Katty Ann Lirette – Spouse: Cline Ledet, PJ (Philip John Lirette Jr.), Brooke Nichole Budine – Spouse: Kyle Steven Budine, Dorion John Lirette, Jeremy John Lirette, Bethany Marie Lirette, Scarlet Raven Plocher; grandchildren, Destiny Lopez, Albert Lopez, Kason Ledet, Lola Ledet, Mason Lirette, Zane Lirette; great-grandchildren, Josiah Lopez, Thomas Hollinger, Jayden Hollinger, Kaiden Hollinger; brothers, Gary (Frances) Lirette Sr., Paul (Theresa) Lirette Sr., Jesse (Mercedes) Lirette Sr.; sisters, Amonda (Evest 3rd) Voisin, Rhonda (Edward) Smith, Debra McCune.

Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lirette Sr. and Leola Dehart Lirette; brothers Robert Lirette Jr., Curtis Lirette Sr. and Peter Lirette; sisters, Betty LaCoste, Brenda Liner, Trudy Funguy and Judy Lirette. ; grandchildren, Jackson Ledet.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 1:00PM until funeral time. A religious service will take place at 4:00 PM at the funeral home.

Philip was a commercial fisherman for 44 years, he was a hard worker all of his life and his children looked up to his work ethic. He enjoyed spending time with friends, family, but especially his grandchildren and loved listening to classic rock. He had a joy for life that was infectious to those around him. Philip never met a stranger in his life, he always just considered them a new friend. He will be missed dearly by all that knew him and loved him, but will be received in heaven by those who went before him. “Go rest high on that mountain, your work here on earth is done.”

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.